A string of armed robberies at Trader Joe’s has police investigating whether they’re linked

In Los Angeles, police are investigating four armed robberies at Trader Joe's in the last month, said Capt. Billy Hayes, head of the agency's Robbery-Homicide Division. In the L.A. cases, Hayes said, a group of three or four people walk into the stores, identify an employee and then "go for the money," he said. The suspects have escaped on foot, he said. Like the robberies in Long Beach and Culver City, Hayes said, the hits in Los Angeles also occurred in the evening.