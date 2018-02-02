2 women found shot to death in Chula Vista town house; man called police saying he's the killer

A man called Chula Vista police early Friday and said he'd just shot two women to death at a town house. Officers found the bodies but the gunman was gone, authorities said.
Acting Capt. Eric Thunberg identified the suspected shooter as David Bell, 38, the boyfriend or ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.
An alert was sent out for Bell across San Diego County. He is thought to be driving a white Mazda 3 with Oklahoma plates.
The names of the women, believed to be related to each other, were not released.
Police said investigators believe it was Bell who called police at 3:07 a.m. and reported having killed the women in the town house, located in the Greystone town house complex south of Olympic Parkway and east of Hunte Parkway.
Several neighbors also called, reporting they had heard five to seven gunshots.
Officers said they found a garage door open along a row of garages with two-story town houses above. They went inside and found one woman dead in each of two upstairs bedrooms, Thunberg said.
He said the shooting was not random and that the public was not at risk. However, he advised that anyone who sees Bell should call police and not confront him.
"We don't believe he's targeting anyone else," Thunberg told KUSI News.
