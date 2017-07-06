UC on track to enroll 2,500 more Californians this fall, but admission offers decline from last year's near-historic gains

The University of California announced Thursday it is on track to enroll 2,500 more California undergraduates this fall, a target pledged to state lawmakers who have pushed to limit students from other states and countries in favor of additional local residents.

But admission offers from the system’s nine undergraduate campuses to California high school seniors this year declined from last year’s near-historic highs, when UC accepted more than 71,000 and enrolled 7,500 new California undergraduates — the largest single-year increase since World War II.

The competition for seats was especially fierce at UCLA, which became the first university in the nation to receive more than 100,000 applications from all prospective freshmen. The Westwood campus admitted only 16,494 of them — down from about 17,522 last year. Offers of admission to California residents fell by 10.8% over last year to 9,292.

Overall, UC offered seats to 69,972 Californian high school students this year, a decline of 1.7% from last year even as it increased non-resident students. But the admission offers marked an increase from 61,834 in 2015-16, the base year in an agreement with Gov. Jerry Brown and legislators to expand enrollment of Californians by 10,000 over three years. The students were selected from the largest number of applicants in UC history — nearly 210,000 freshmen and transfer students.

UC made clear early on that admission offers to Californians would be smaller this year than last — UC President Janet Napolitano had laid out a plan for increases of 5,000 in 2016-17 and 2,500 in the two years after that.

Anthony Mercado won admission to all four UC campuses where he applied — UCLA, UC Berkeley, UC San Diego and UC Irvine — with an eye-catching college resume. He boasted a perfect 4.0 GPA and graduated this year from Carson High School — at the age of 15. Mercado took the first of several community college courses in sixth grade and skipped three grades — but still had time for high school swimming, basketball, robotics and volunteer work with the Key Club.

Mercado plans to major in applied mathematics at UCLA, the alma mater of his father, a high school math teacher. He received a Pell Grant for low-income students and enough UC financial aid to cover the full cost of attendance.

“I think they saw me as a unique candidate,” he said with a laugh.

But the growing odds of admission to one of the system’s top campuses sparked major disappointment among many students, parents and high school counselors.

“This was a TERRIBLE year for UC admissions: the worst ever for us!” Lynda McGee, college counselor at Downtown Magnets High School, said in an email.

She said UCLA normally admits between eight and 10 of her students; this year, only one of them succeeded. UC Irvine’s offers of admission declined from 36 last year to 10 this year — but accepted four more after McGee argued their case. UC Berkeley offered spots to just two students — one of them from the wait list — compared with the usual number of six to 10 students, she said.

Marc Escobar, a recent Downtown Magnets graduate, said he and many of his friends felt “defeated” after being rejected by all of the UC campuses where they applied. He said he knew his 3.5 weighted GPA was low for top-tier campuses such as UCLA, but he figured he could win admission to UC Riverside — especially because he took rigorous college-level classes in his International Baccalaureate program. But he struck out everywhere, he said.

“Many students that I am close friends with had amazing transcripts … and near perfect straight A’s,” he wrote in an email. “Seeing them not being accepted into the UC schools really shocked us all.”

Juliana Tom of South Pasadena will attend UC Riverside, majoring in biology. Her first choice was UC Irvine, where she thought she had a good shot at admission with a 4.0 weighted GPA, varsity basketball and track, a Girl Scout Gold Award plus years of service and leadership experience at her church. But she was wait-listed, and her appeal failed.

Her mother, Sandie Yamashita Tom, wondered aloud whether UC is discriminating against Asian Americans like her daughter. California voters banned race-based affirmative action with the passage of Proposition 209 in 1996, but as UC has moved toward “holistic” reviews to take into greater account such factors as overcoming adversity, the proportion of Asians and whites has declined while that of Latinos and African Americans has increased.

The new data, however, show gains over last year for Asian Americans, who made up 34.2% of admissions, Latinos at 33.2% and African Americans at 5%. The proportion of whites admitted declined slightly to 23.8%.

Still, Juliana Tom said she’s happy to be a Highlander. “I’m excited about meeting a bunch of new people,” she said.

UC’s admissions decisions are scrutinized not only by California students and their families; they are coming under increasing attention by state lawmakers, who say they are pummeled by complaints from constituents about the difficulty of winning entry into UC campuses.

Last year, a state audit accused UC of harming California students by admitting too many out-of-state and international students. Napolitano denounced the findings as unfair and inaccurate, saying that deep cuts in state funding had compelled campuses to recruit more non-resident students, who pay $25,000 more in annual tuition, and their dollars helped UC enroll more Californians.

Under growing pressure to do still more for Californians, UC regents this year approved a limit on non-resident students for the first time. But it’s not enough for people like McGee, the Downtown Magnets high school counselor.

“It should be easier for Californians to get into their own schools that we as taxpayers support,” she said.