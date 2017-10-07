Vigil planned Sunday in Placentia for Las Vegas shooting victim Nicol Kimura

A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday in Orange County for Teresa Nicol Kimura, one week after she was killed when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.

The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the back field of Sierra Vista Elementary in Placentia at 1811 N. Placentia Ave.

A memorial for another shooting victim is also planned Sunday night at the Huntington Beach Pier. Andrea Castilla, a Huntington Beach resident, was killed while celebrating her 28th birthday at the festival.

The massacre at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival claimed the lives of 58 people and left hundreds more injured. The shooter, Stephen Paddock, killed himself.

Kimura, who went by Nicol, graduated from El Dorado High School and Cal State Fullerton and worked for the state government. She was known for her energy and infectious smile.

Her friend Chad Elliott said the pair had attended 15 concerts this year alone, but that the last weekend of Route 91 was her favorite weekend of the year. Videos filmed by her friends at the concert show the 38-year-old wearing a black tank top that said “Dirty Martini is My Spirit Animal” and joyfully singing and dancing.

A GoFundMe page set up for Kimura has raised $47,500 toward its $50,000 goal as of Saturday.

andrea.castillo@latimes.com

@andreamcastillo