Dramatic time-lapse videos show rapid spread of wildfire in Verdugo Mountains

The La Tuna fire has spread rapidly over the Verdugo Mountains area, driven by dry conditions and erratic winds.

The fire’s growth has been captured by several time-lapse videos of the fire taken over the last day and night.

The blaze has burned more than 5,000 acres, making it one of the largest fires in Los Angeles’ history and one that officials warn could grow larger if erratic weather conditions continue.

Hundreds of firefighters battled the blaze overnight and into the morning, and at one point, the flames were spreading in four directions amid intense heat and wild winds. Three homes have burned, but no injuries have been reported, officials said Saturday.

Firefighters faced another day of triple-digit temperatures in some inland areas of Southern California as a heat wave that has gripped the state continues. By Saturday afternoon, winds were blowing up to 17 mph in the area of the La Tuna fire, with humidity at 27%, which was almost 10 percentage points higher than the same time Friday.

