40 dead in California wildfires, dozens still missing as firefighters make more progress

Firefighters hoped to be able to make progress Sunday on the deadliest series of wildfires in California history as the grim task of finding those killed continued.

The winds that bedeviled firefighters Saturday are expected to die down Sunday, allowing firefighters to go back on the offense after a day of new evacuations. Cooler temperatures are also forecast.

Officials said Sunday they are making good progress on the Tubbs and Atlas fires. which are both more than 50% contained. Firefighters will concentrate their forces on the Nuns fire, which is 30% contained. There was some concern the Tubbs and Nuns fires could merge.

The death toll from the fires has now hit 40, but officials believe that number will rise as searchers make their way through the neighborhoods in Santa Rosa that burned down as well as mountain communities across wine country.

It’s delicate, sensitive work.

On Saturday, more than two dozen law enforcement officials converged in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood, along a street where every home had been destroyed. Two officers opened the trunk of their patrol car, retrieved a drone, and launched it above the wreckage.

The drone hovered above the crumbling walls and destroyed homes, slowly rotating in midair. Later, two officers stepped into the crumbling remains of a garage, where the burned-out shell of a car was barely visible from a distance. One officer knelt next to the vehicle, and began delicately handing fragments from the scene to his partner. Officials with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed that one of two additional deaths reported Saturday had been found in Fountaingrove, but did not say where.

Twenty-two people have died in the Tubbs fire in Sonoma County, eight in Mendocino County, four in Yuba County and six in Napa County.

Of 224 people initially unaccounted for in Napa County, 146 have been found safe, four have been identified as dead and 74 remain missing, Rattigan said.

More than 10,000 firefighters from California and other states are fighting the fires in Northern California, said Dave Teter of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, and officials are readying more crews in Southern California, where red flag warnings are in place through Sunday.

Firefighting efforts include 880 fire engines, 134 bulldozers, 224 hand crews and 138 water tenders, Teter said. At first light Saturday, 14 helicopters were conducting water drops.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid trying to help in the cleanup. The county public health director declared a local emergency in order to bring in more resources to remove toxic ash and burnt remnants of homes and cars,

Gov. Jerry Brown and U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris visited affected areas of Sonoma County on Saturday. Brown has declared a state of emergency for Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Yuba, Butte, Lake, Mendocino and Orange counties. The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills was 70% contained as of Saturday morning.

"The devastation is just unbelievable. I just drove by hundreds of houses that were totally destroyed,” Brown said during a news conference at Santa Rosa High School on Saturday afternoon.

UPDATES:

7:40 a.m.: This post was updated with new containment information.

This post was originally published at 7:30 a.m.