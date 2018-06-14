Yosemite's Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias to reopen Friday after 3-year restoration

Yosemite National Park says its largest sequoia grove is ready to reopen to the public following a restoration project to protect the nearly 500 ancient trees.
Park officials say the Mariposa Grove, a 4-acre habitat of the towering reddish-brown trees, will open Friday after being closed for three years.
Crews removed asphalt to protect roots and help water better flow to the ancient sequoias, built four miles of trails and added bridges and boardwalks over sensitive areas. Officials say one of the goals of the $40-million restoration project was to help the old trees thrive for future generations.
Mariposa Grove is one of the world's 65 remaining natural sequoia groves, with some trees reaching up to 285 feet tall and dating back 2,000 years.