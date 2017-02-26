Actor Bill Paxton, 61, has died after complications from surgery

Bill Paxton, who earned success through roles in movies including “Titanic,” “Weird Science,” “Twister” and “True Lies,” as well as that of a polygamist Mormon businessman in the hit HBO series “Big Love,” has died.

The actor, who was 61, died due to complications from surgery, according to a statement from a representative of Paxton’s family.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

The Times will update this post as news develops.

