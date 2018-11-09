Francis Lai, Oscar-winning film composer of ‘charming seductiveness,’ dies at 86

The slender plot of “A Man and a Woman” revolved around two widowed parents — a film assistant played by Anouk Aimee and a racecar driver played by Jean-Louis Trintignant — who fall in love after being brought together by their children, who attend the same school. The film, shot in black and white, includes scenes of auto racing, walks on the beach, all-night drives in the rain and breathless reunions of the two central characters.