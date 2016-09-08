Actor John Hostetter of TV's 'Murphy Brown' dies at 69

John Hostetter, an actor, painter and musician best known for playing the steady stage manager in "Murphy Brown," has died.

Hostetter died Sept. 2 of complications resulting from a long battle with cancer, his wife, Del Appleby, told the Associated Press on Thursday. Hostetter was 69 and died in a hospice in Port Orange, Fla.

A New York City native who studied drama at Cornell University, Hostetter was an experienced stage actor who later appeared in dozens of films and television programs. Besides "Murphy Brown," his credits included "Matlock," ''Family Ties" and "The Golden Girls." In recent years, he also recorded several albums, painted and ran an art gallery.

He is survived by his sister, Flora; three nephews and one grand-nephew.