Alan Abel, professional hoaxer and '20th century court jester,' dies at 94

Abel, 94, died Sept. 14 at his home in Southbury, Conn., nearly 40 years after he managed to fake his own death and get it printed in the New York Times. The initial accounts, also picked up by the New York Daily News, reported that he suffered a fatal heart attack while scouting locations for a horror movie he was said to be filming, titled “Who’s Going to Bite Your Neck, Dear, When All of My Teeth Are Gone?”