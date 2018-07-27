Mary Ellis, British wartime volunteer who flew Spitfires, dies at 101

“With one hand I waved at this pilot to move away and get out of my sight,” she wrote. “I can picture his grinning face now. Then he cheekily waved back again and again — and then suddenly he was gone. I wondered if it was my blond curls that caused him to stare as I never ever wore a helmet during my whole career with the ATA. What was the point of a helmet when we couldn't speak to anyone? It didn’t do much for the hairstyle, either.”