Tex Winter, innovator of the triangle offense and a former Lakers assistant, dies at 96

“On behalf of the entire Lakers organization, I’d like to express our sadness at the passing of Tex Winter,” said Jeanie Buss, the Lakers CEO and controlling owner. “Tex helped lead the team to four NBA Championships and was a mentor to many of our coaches and players. In addition to his numerous contributions to the game of basketball, Tex was a wonderful man and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Winter family.”