Pioneering astronomer Vera Rubin dies at 88; she helped find evidence of dark matter

A pioneering astronomer who helped find powerful evidence of dark matter has died. Vera Rubin was 88.

Allan Rubin said Monday his mother died of natural causes Sunday. He said the Philadelphia native had been living in the Princeton, N.J., area.

Rubin found that galaxies don't quite rotate the way they were predicted, and that lent support to the theory that some other force is at work, namely dark matter.

Dark matter, which hasn't been directly observed, makes up 27% of universe — as opposed to 5% of the universe being normal matter. Scientists better understand what dark matter isn't rather than what it is.

Rubin's scientific achievements earned her numerous honors, including becoming the second female astronomer to be elected to the National Academy of Sciences.

“Vera was an amazing scientist and an amazing human being,” her colleague Neta Bahcall of Princeton University said in a statement released by the Carnegie Institute. “A pioneering astronomer, the ‘mother' of flat rotation curves and dark-matter, a champion of women in science, a mentor and role model to generations of astronomers.”

Rubin was born Vera Cooper on July 23, 1928, in Philadelphia. She grew up in Washington and attended Vassar College before going on to earn her master’s degree from Cornell University and her doctorate from Georgetown University. Rubin then taught at Georgetown for a decade.

She started at Carnegie’s department of terrestrial magnetism in Washington in 1965.

