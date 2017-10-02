A pastor's lament: 'Our people are broken, and we’re broken with them'

Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting. It was one of several commemorative events in Las Vegas.

The sermon heard by 300 congregants at the “Vigil for Vegas” held at the International Church of Las Vegas on Monday evening did not attempt to answer the big question: Why?

“It’s too early for that,” said Tim Roberson, an associate pastor at the church on the west side of Las Vegas.

“Right now, there’s so much emotion swirling over us our response is simply this: to cry with those who are crying,” he said. “Our people are broken, and we’re broken with them.”

The service was one of many events held throughout Las Vegas and the nation to remember victims of Sunday's attack. Prayer services and candlelight vigils were held in Roanoke, Va.; Nashville, Tenn; and Upland, Calif., to name just a few. Fans attending Monday night's game between the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs were urged to pray for Las Vegas.

In Nevada, before the Vigil for Vegas, four pastors from the church spent several hours at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where family members were providing coroner’s officials with personal information that could help identify the bodies of the 59 people cut down in a rain of gunfire the night before.

Among them was Pastor Robyn Garcia, who was obviously shaken.

“Four of the people I assisted had loved ones die in their arms,” she said. “Let me tell you one of their stories.”

“Heather Melton, a surgeon visiting from Tennessee, told me that her husband Sonny was running right behind her after shots rang out,” Garcia said. “She felt a bullet hit him, then knock him over on top of her. She immediately tried to resuscitate him. But he died there on the ground.”