At least 59 people were killed and 525 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
What you need to know:
- The FBI says there is no evidence of a connection to international terrorist groups, despite a claim of responsibility by Islamic State.
- The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nev., was found dead when a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
- Portraits of the victims are emerging. One of the dead includes an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. Rachael Parker, a Manhattan Beach Police records technician, was also among the dead.
- The suspect's brother said the family is in shock and that Stephen Paddock "has never even drawn a gun."
A pastor's lament: 'Our people are broken, and we’re broken with them'
|Louis Sahagun
The sermon heard by 300 congregants at the “Vigil for Vegas” held at the International Church of Las Vegas on Monday evening did not attempt to answer the big question: Why?
“It’s too early for that,” said Tim Roberson, an associate pastor at the church on the west side of Las Vegas.
“Right now, there’s so much emotion swirling over us our response is simply this: to cry with those who are crying,” he said. “Our people are broken, and we’re broken with them.”
The service was one of many events held throughout Las Vegas and the nation to remember victims of Sunday's attack. Prayer services and candlelight vigils were held in Roanoke, Va.; Nashville, Tenn; and Upland, Calif., to name just a few. Fans attending Monday night's game between the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs were urged to pray for Las Vegas.
In Nevada, before the Vigil for Vegas, four pastors from the church spent several hours at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where family members were providing coroner’s officials with personal information that could help identify the bodies of the 59 people cut down in a rain of gunfire the night before.
Among them was Pastor Robyn Garcia, who was obviously shaken.
“Four of the people I assisted had loved ones die in their arms,” she said. “Let me tell you one of their stories.”
“Heather Melton, a surgeon visiting from Tennessee, told me that her husband Sonny was running right behind her after shots rang out,” Garcia said. “She felt a bullet hit him, then knock him over on top of her. She immediately tried to resuscitate him. But he died there on the ground.”
Melton was among many other survivors tending to wounded loved ones who were ordered to leave the scene, Garcia said.
“Heather kept breaking down in tears mid-sentence,” Garcia said. “She said, ‘He saved my life.’"
“So she had no idea what happened to her husband’s body,” she said. “The couple had been staying at Mandalay Bay. But as of late Monday afternoon, the hotel was refusing to let her back into their room to recover belongings.”
Of particular concern to Walter Spivey, 41, a youth pastor at the church, was "this horrific act of evil overwhelming the thoughts of children, including my own." Nodding toward his 9-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son, he added, "I'm steering them toward prayer meetings like this one, and away from the news."