Fifty-eight people were killed and 515 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
What you need to know:
- The FBI says there is no evidence of a connection to international terrorist groups, despite a claim of responsibility by Islamic State.
- The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nev., was found dead when a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
- Portraits of the victims are emerging. One of the dead includes an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. Rachael Parker, a Manhattan Beach Police records technician, was also among the dead.
- The suspect's brother said the family is in shock and that Stephen Paddock "has never even drawn a gun."
- Photos from Las Vegas
Vegas gunman's father: avid bridge player, gambler and notorious bank robber
|Harriet Ryan
Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s father was a convicted bank robber who spent most of the 1970s on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.
Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, who went by the aliases “Chromedome” and “Big Daddy,” robbed a bank in Tucson in 1960, when Stephen was 7 years old.
When authorities cornered him in Las Vegas, he attempted to run down an FBI agent with his car, according to press clippings.
He later escaped from federal prison in Texas, where he was serving a 20-year sentence, on New Year’s Eve 1968. Wanted posters described him as “psychotic,” “armed and very dangerous.”
They also described him as an avid bridge player and gambler. He was removed from the list in 1977, according to the FBI web site.
Despite the escape, Paddock was paroled the following year, the Associated Press reported.