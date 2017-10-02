LOCAL
Dirty John Part Two: Who exactly has she married? The frightening truth pours out in a flood, but it’s hard to accept
NATION

Fifty-eight people were killed and 515 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

What you need to know:

Vegas gunman's father: avid bridge player, gambler and notorious bank robber

Harriet Ryan
Benjamin Hoskins Paddock (Associated Press)
Benjamin Hoskins Paddock (Associated Press)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s father was a convicted bank robber who spent most of the 1970s on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, who went by the aliases “Chromedome” and “Big Daddy,” robbed a bank in Tucson in 1960, when Stephen was 7 years old.

When authorities cornered him in Las Vegas, he attempted to run down an FBI agent with his car, according to press clippings.

He later escaped from federal prison in Texas, where he was serving a 20-year sentence, on New Year’s Eve 1968. Wanted posters described him as “psychotic,” “armed and very dangerous.”

They also described him as an avid bridge player and gambler. He was removed from the list in 1977, according to the FBI web site.

Despite the escape, Paddock was paroled the following year, the Associated Press reported.

 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
76°