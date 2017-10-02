As the number of injured increased by the second, Nevada congressman felt 'helpless at home'

As the number of shooting victims seemingly increased by the second, Nevada Congressman Ruben Kihuen suddenly felt "helpless at home."

“I wanted to go and do whatever they needed me to do. I wanted to help,” Kihuen said after scores were killed or injured at a country music festival on the Strip.

At about 3 a.m. Monday morning, Kihuen and one of his staffers arrived at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and the scene was one that you could never get out of your head, he said

“Every single bed was occupied," Kihuen said. "Every room was occupied in the emergency room area. Every single hallway had patients on beds because they didn’t have enough space in the rooms.”

Kihuen represents the third-largest congressional district in the country by area, and the town of Mesquite, Nev., where the alleged shooter lived, is part of his district as well.

Every available bed was full, and Kihuen said he saw some victims who looked in better shape than others. But then there were gruesome gunshot wounds as well, he said.

“People were turning purple,” Kihuen said.

“What hurt me the most was when they took us to a multipurpose room where families were waiting," he said. "They had no idea if their loved ones were alive. It was a very surreal moment.

“I can’t even imagine what these doctors were going through as these bodies were being dropped off one after the other for several hours,” Kihuen said.