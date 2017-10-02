Chaos in Vegas: Hiding in the darkness with strangers to avoid the gunfire

When Brandon Hernandez first heard the pop-pop-pop during the concert, he brushed it off.

"What an idiot," the 40-year-old thought. "Who's lighting off a firecracker at the venue?"

But the firecrackers kept popping and, suddenly, the music stopped. And then the crowd started running. That's when, Hernandez and his wife said, they knew something was wrong.

They started running too.

No one seemed to know where the gunfire was coming from. People screamed about possible shooters at neighboring casinos -- New York, New York, the Tropicana.

"When they shut the music off, the shots got louder," Robynn Hernandez, 47, said. "You thought he was right behind you."

She said she ran as fast as she could, ending up in the kitchen of the Desert Rose hotel, huddled behind a refrigerator. She hid with about 30 other people in the darkened room, terrified that another shooter would burst through the door. Each time they heard a noise outside, she said, they feared the worst.

Her phone was lost in the confusion; Robynn Hernandez had no idea if her husband or their friends were OK.

"I didn't know if they were dead or alive," she said.

Brandon Hernandez said he ended up with a group of four strangers. They frantically looked for a safe place, he said, but scrambled to find one.

"We didn't know anywhere that was safe," he said. "We didn't know where the shooters were."

Then, he said, two girls drove up in a car and told them to hop inside. They ended up about 20 minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, he said, where he was able to call a relative to come get him.

He wasn't able to get to his wife for hours.

Late Monday morning, hours after the gunfire erupted, the couple wore the same clothes from the night before, the purple concert wristbands still tied on their arms. Hernandez still had her cowboy boots on.

"We just wanted to come and have a great weekend. And we did," Hernandez said, her voice shaken. "Up until then."