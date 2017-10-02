An LAPD cop was trained for this situation – but he didn't have his gun

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Joel Twycross was grabbing drinks with a friend near the back of the outdoor concert venue in Las Vegas when he heard the first pop.

Twycross initially thought it was a problem with a speaker, he said.

Then he heard it again. "That sounds like gunshots," he thought.

Suddenly, people began running and screaming. Bullets sprayed a table in front of Twycross and his friend. They hit the ground, then took off running.

Twycross, an officer in the LAPD's West Traffic Division with nine years on the force, was one of several off-duty cops at the concert next to the Mandalay Bay casino. Like the others, he was unarmed, since guns weren't allowed at the concert.

As Twycross ran out of the venue, he said, he saw people pointing toward the glimmering Mandalay Bay. He could see the muzzle flashes at one of the windows.

"We train to respond to these active shooters — not to be involved in one at a random place," he said. "You don't show up to Vegas for a country music festival thinking this will happen."

The officer described a frantic scene: people hiding behind metal bleachers, Las Vegas police officers shielding people with their own bodies. Twycross tried to help keep people calm and moving quickly, he said. At one point, he said, he grabbed a girl frozen in panic and told her to run.

"Let's go," he told her. "We need to move."

The officer saw people around them hit the ground.

"You couldn't tell if they were dropping because they were shot or dropping because they were ducking," he said.

Twycross ultimately made it to the Tropicana, and then the MGM Grand -- far enough away that he felt safe.

Twycross said his captain had already asked him to talk about the shooting with other LAPD officers at roll-call meetings. His advice?

"Be mindful. Be ready. Be prepared," he said. "Don't ever think it can't happen to you."