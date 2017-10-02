LOCAL
At least 59 people were killed and 525 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

Facebook and Google pledged to stop fake news. So how come they promoted Las Vegas-shooting hoaxes?

David Pierson
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
Accuracy matters in the moments after a tragedy. Facts can help catch the suspects, save lives and prevent a panic.

But in the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, the world’s two biggest gateways for information, Google and Facebook, did nothing to quell criticism that they amplify fake news when they steered readers toward hoaxes and misinformation gathering momentum on fringe sites.

