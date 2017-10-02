Facebook and Google pledged to stop fake news. So how come they promoted Las Vegas-shooting hoaxes?

At least 59 people were killed and 525 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
What you need to know:
- The FBI says there is no evidence of a connection to international terrorist groups, despite a claim of responsibility by Islamic State.
- The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nev., was found dead when a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
- Portraits of the victims are emerging. One of the dead includes an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. Rachael Parker, a Manhattan Beach Police records technician, was also among the dead.
- The suspect's brother said the family is in shock and that Stephen Paddock "has never even drawn a gun."
- Photos from Las Vegas
Accuracy matters in the moments after a tragedy. Facts can help catch the suspects, save lives and prevent a panic.
But in the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, the world’s two biggest gateways for information, Google and Facebook, did nothing to quell criticism that they amplify fake news when they steered readers toward hoaxes and misinformation gathering momentum on fringe sites.