At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
What you need to know:
- The mystery of Stephen Paddock -- gambler, real estate investor, mass killer
- Who were the victims? A special education teacher. An off-duty police officer. 'The best dad.'
- How a Las Vegas concert went from melody to mayhem
- Photos from Las Vegas
Girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman, a 'person of interest' in mass shooting, has landed in Los Angeles
|Joel Rubin and Richard Winton
Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of the gunman who shot and killed 59 people at a country music concert in Las Vegas, returned Tuesday night to the United States from the Philippines, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
Danley was met by federal agents at Los Angeles International Airport, said the officials, who were not authorized to discuss the case publicly.
Danley was not placed under arrest and it was not known when, or if, she would agree to be interviewed about Stephen Paddock, who killed himself in the Las Vegas hotel room from which he launched his deadly shooting spree.
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, whose department is leading the investigation into the shooting, on Tuesday called Danley a "person of interest" and said authorities hoped that talking with her would shed light on why Paddock carried out the rampage.