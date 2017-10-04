Girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter is being interviewed by FBI in Los Angeles

The girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was slated to be interviewed by investigators at the Los Angeles headquarters of the FBI on Wednesday morning, an official said.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters meeting President Trump's plane in Nevada that the interview was to be conducted shortly.

FBI officials would not confirm the interview timing but acknowledged that the woman, Marilou Danley, was expected to consent to be interviewed by investigators.

Matthew Lombard, a Los Angeles attorney hired by relatives to represent Danley, declined to comment. He said he expected to release a statement Wednesday afternoon.