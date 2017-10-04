At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
What you need to know:
- The mystery of Stephen Paddock -- gambler, real estate investor, mass killer
- Who were the victims? A special education teacher. An off-duty police officer. 'The best dad.'
- How a Las Vegas concert went from melody to mayhem
- Photos from Las Vegas
Girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter is being interviewed by FBI in Los Angeles
|Richard Winton and Joel Rubin
The girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was slated to be interviewed by investigators at the Los Angeles headquarters of the FBI on Wednesday morning, an official said.
Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters meeting President Trump's plane in Nevada that the interview was to be conducted shortly.
FBI officials would not confirm the interview timing but acknowledged that the woman, Marilou Danley, was expected to consent to be interviewed by investigators.
Matthew Lombard, a Los Angeles attorney hired by relatives to represent Danley, declined to comment. He said he expected to release a statement Wednesday afternoon.