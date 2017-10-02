Las Vegas gunman 'only rented to people with good credit,' former tenant says

Stephen Paddock owned an apartment complex in Mesquite, Texas, and once he bought it, management seemed to improve--Paddock insisted on renting only to tenants with good credit, one tenant said.

Richard Gehring, a 60-year-old roadway engineer, has lived for more than a decade at the Central Park Apartments complex, which the man whom police have identified as the gunman in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas sold in 2012.

"When I first moved in, it was like two different management companies, and once it had problems, because people weren’t paying rent. Once he came in, he said he only rented to people with good credit," Gehring said.

He said Paddock told him: “In California where I’m from, there you can’t just evict people, and in Texas if they don’t pay, you can go down to the courthouse and have them out in a few days. It kind of quieted down the apartment complex, because I guess some of the rougher people left.”

“He did a good job maintaining the place. He let the two people who did maintenance, he let them go ahead and fix it," Gehring said, adding that subsequent owners have been more neglectful.

Gehring said Paddock "was OK to talk to...he was just a nice guy, and that was it...There’s nothing really that sets him out from anybody else.”