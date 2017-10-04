CALIFORNIA
Listen to Dirty John: Part 3, a Times podcast series
NATION

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

What you need to know:

President Trump lands in Las Vegas to meet with victims of the attack at music festival

Matt Pearce and
Ruben Vives

President Trump arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning to meet with law enforcement officials and victims of Sunday night's massacre at a country-music festival on the Strip.

Air Force 1 landed at McCarran International Airport at 9:37 a.m., and Trump walked out of the plane with Melania, the first lady.

They were greeted on the tarmac by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and other dignitaries, which were scheduled to include Republican Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, an independent.

The president and first lady were scheduled to meet with patients and medical staff at a local hospital at 10 a.m. and then meet with civilian heroes and first responders to the attack at 11:50 a.m., before an expected departure back to Washington at 1:10 p.m.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
72°