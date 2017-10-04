President Trump lands in Las Vegas to meet with victims of the attack at music festival

President Trump arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning to meet with law enforcement officials and victims of Sunday night's massacre at a country-music festival on the Strip.

Air Force 1 landed at McCarran International Airport at 9:37 a.m., and Trump walked out of the plane with Melania, the first lady.

They were greeted on the tarmac by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and other dignitaries, which were scheduled to include Republican Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, an independent.

The president and first lady were scheduled to meet with patients and medical staff at a local hospital at 10 a.m. and then meet with civilian heroes and first responders to the attack at 11:50 a.m., before an expected departure back to Washington at 1:10 p.m.