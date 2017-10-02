Remembered as a loner in his hometown, Paddock did little to draw attention

The house where Stephen Paddock lived is as unremarkable as the man who once lived there.

Described by many as bland and quiet, the accused Las Vegas shooter was barely memorable to many who met him

And the orange-hued home in Mesquite, Nev., is much the same.

Aside from a crumpled garage door that authorities ripped from the hinges to gain access to the house, the residence was tidy. There were several small trees and plants out -- otherwise all rock.

A next-door neighbor -- fed up with the news media -- put a small box alongside his driveway. It read: "Don't block driveway, stay out of yard, don't ring doorbell."

One neighbor said Paddock kept to himself or went out with a girlfriend. Sometimes he'd see him eating alone at a McDonalds.

"He was a real loner," the neighbor said. "If he saw you a few times, he'd finally say hi."