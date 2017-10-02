LOCAL
Dirty John Part Two: Who exactly has she married? The frightening truth pours out in a flood, but it’s hard to accept
NATION

At least 59 people were killed and 525 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

What you need to know:

Remembered as a loner in his hometown, Paddock did little to draw attention

Ruben Vives
Stephen Paddock's Nevada home. (Ruben Vives / Los Angeles Times)
Stephen Paddock's Nevada home. (Ruben Vives / Los Angeles Times)

The house where Stephen Paddock lived is as unremarkable as the man who once lived there.

Described by many as bland and quiet, the accused Las Vegas shooter was barely memorable to many who met him

And the orange-hued home in Mesquite, Nev., is much the same.

Aside from a crumpled garage door that authorities ripped from the hinges to gain access to the house, the residence was tidy. There were several small trees and plants out -- otherwise all rock.

A next-door neighbor -- fed up with the news media -- put a small box alongside his driveway. It read: "Don't block driveway, stay out of yard, don't ring doorbell."

One neighbor said Paddock kept to himself or went out with a girlfriend. Sometimes he'd see him eating alone at a McDonalds.

"He was a real loner," the neighbor said. "If he saw you a few times, he'd finally say hi."

(Ruben Vives / Los Angeles Times)
(Ruben Vives / Los Angeles Times)

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
74°