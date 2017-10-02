At least 59 people were killed and 525 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
What you need to know:
- The FBI says there is no evidence of a connection to international terrorist groups, despite a claim of responsibility by Islamic State.
- The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nev., was found dead when a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
- Portraits of the victims are emerging. One of the dead includes an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. Rachael Parker, a Manhattan Beach Police records technician, was also among the dead.
- The suspect's brother said the family is in shock and that Stephen Paddock "has never even drawn a gun."
Remembered as a loner in his hometown, Paddock did little to draw attention
|Ruben Vives
The house where Stephen Paddock lived is as unremarkable as the man who once lived there.
Described by many as bland and quiet, the accused Las Vegas shooter was barely memorable to many who met him
And the orange-hued home in Mesquite, Nev., is much the same.
Aside from a crumpled garage door that authorities ripped from the hinges to gain access to the house, the residence was tidy. There were several small trees and plants out -- otherwise all rock.
A next-door neighbor -- fed up with the news media -- put a small box alongside his driveway. It read: "Don't block driveway, stay out of yard, don't ring doorbell."
One neighbor said Paddock kept to himself or went out with a girlfriend. Sometimes he'd see him eating alone at a McDonalds.
"He was a real loner," the neighbor said. "If he saw you a few times, he'd finally say hi."