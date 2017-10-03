Shock in Reno: 'Oh my God, it's my next door neighbor'

Stephen Paddock and his girlfriend lived in this house in a Reno retirement community.

It was a quiet Tuesday morning in the manicured retirement community nestled in the rolling foothills on the outskirts of Reno where Stephen Paddock and Marilou Danley lived — a scene vastly different than it was 24 hours ago.

Neighbors recounted the armored vehicles parked on the street, the men in tactical gear, the bomb squad robot rolling up the street, and the questions they were asked by FBI agents about a reclusive couple no one seems to know much about.

Susan Page, a retired financial analyst, learned the Las Vegas shooter lived in the neighborhood after she was called by a television network Monday. She didn't even know Paddock's name, she said — the reporter only asked who lived at the address.

"Oh my God," she said she thought. "It's my next-door neighbor."

Public records showed Paddock bought the house in 2013, a tidy, tan-and-brown home in a neighborhood with wide, clean streets, crisp air and sweeping mountain views. A faded welcome mat sat outside the front door, not far from a porch swing. The only out-of-place things about the home were dark tire tracks in the driveway and a small light knocked over along the walkway.

Like others who live along Del Webb Parkway, Page said she barely spoke to the couple. In the 2 1/2 months since she moved in, she said, she saw them maybe half a dozen times in the driveway.

Page said Paddock left the house for good sometime in mid-August. She last saw Danley a week later, she said. Danley was packing up her car, piling things on the roof. Maybe she's going camping, Page remembered thinking.

She never saw her neighbors again.

Brent Webb, a retired high school administrator, is acknowledged in the neighborhood for knowing just about everybody, thanks to his walks with his dog, Barney. Webb said in the five years that he's lived just a few houses down from Paddock, he only saw the man once, driving out of his driveway.

He said he saw Danley just a few more times, picking weeds in the garden. She'd say hello and ask about the dog, Webb said, but that was the extent of their conversation.

"They gave no indication they'd be involved in anything like this," he said. "'Course, nobody knew them."

Another neighbor, Roy Miller, said he knew something was amiss when he walked out Monday morning, getting ready to run some errands. A police officer stood down the street.

The rest of the day was a steady stream of armored trucks, bomb squad vehicles, the FBI, ATF and Reno police, Nancy Miller said. She watched as they prepared to enter the house, and worried about what they might find inside.

"Please God, don't let the house be wired," she thought.

When Miller heard them break down the front door, she said, she at first thought the four loud bangs were gunshots.

Authorities didn't leave until about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, she said, packing up their trucks and the flood lights they had used to work through the night.

"We were absolutely stunned," she said. "Everybody watches out for everybody here. That makes it even more rare that nobody knew them."