58 people were killed and 515 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival opposite the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

What you need to know:

  • The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nev., was killed after a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
  • Police said they have succeeded in locating a woman, identified as Marilou Danley, who was believed to be traveling with Paddock.
  • One of the dead includes an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. Several other officers from Nevada and California, both on and off duty, were wounded by gunfire.
  • University Medical Center is treating many of the patients.
  • The three-day Route 91 Harvest country music festival was underway across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Mandalay Bay when the shooting erupted.
Streets remain closed; some bodies remain where they fell

Hailey Branson-Potts
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Roads around the concert grounds are shut down by a major police presence. 

At the Desert Rose Resort on Reno Avenue, a man's body lay in the driveway, his legs sticking out, his body covered with a sheet. A young man stood nearby, just staring. A second body lay on the sidewalk.

There are so many crime scenes, a Las Vegas police officer said, there are going to be closures for a while.

On nearby Koval Lane, there were discarded tennis shoes and clothes and blood on the street — an apparent roadway triage with a box of medical rubber gloves and bloody gauze. 

Blood splatters line the sidewalks.

Latest updates

