Roads around the concert grounds are shut down by a major police presence.

At the Desert Rose Resort on Reno Avenue, a man's body lay in the driveway, his legs sticking out, his body covered with a sheet. A young man stood nearby, just staring. A second body lay on the sidewalk.

There are so many crime scenes, a Las Vegas police officer said, there are going to be closures for a while.

On nearby Koval Lane, there were discarded tennis shoes and clothes and blood on the street — an apparent roadway triage with a box of medical rubber gloves and bloody gauze.

Blood splatters line the sidewalks.