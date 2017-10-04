These are the video poker machines Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock frequented

Video poker machines at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

At the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, the video poker machines stand at the north end of the casino, near an open court across from the black jack tables.

Stephen Paddock, the gunman responsible for Sunday's mass shootings at a music festival opposite the hotel, liked to play this bank of machines.

Hotel staff said he'd come to the Mandalay Bay up to twice a month.

A real estate investor who also made regular money on gambling, Paddock is said to have preferred video poker. "He gambled for 20-plus years, successfully," his brother, Eric Paddock, told reporters on Wednesday.

He'd often play $100,000 at a time, he said.

"$100,000 isn’t that much money.... He gambled that much through a machine in hours.... He’s got the highest level of membership card at a lot of these [casino] hotels. If a lot of these hotels say they don’t know Steve, they’re lying."

It was from a room 32 floors above the Mandalay Bay casino that Paddock launched his deadly attack, killing 58 people and wounding nearly 500 others.

On the casino floor Wednesday night, though, there was little sign of the tragedy three nights earlier.

It was business as usual.