Vegas gunman identified himself as poker player, former neighbor says

Donald Judy recalls the day in 2013 when he saw a rental car parked in the driveway at what had been the vacant house next door.

He and his wife walked over and introduced themselves to the man who was moving in. He said his name was Stephen Paddock.

It was an unremarkable conversation, Judy recalled in an interview after Paddock was identified as the gunman in the bloody Las Vegas shooting.

Paddock explained he lived primarily in Nevada and was interested in finding a home in the neighborhood for his aging mother, who lived near Orlando, Fla.

“We had no reason to distrust any of it. It was normal. He was always normal,” Judy said.

Not long after their first meeting, Paddock gave Judy a key to his house and asked him to keep an eye on the place when he was gone, which was often.

“Sometimes, he would bring Marilou, sometimes he’d be alone,” Judy said, referring to Marilou Danley, his apparent girlfriend. In the two years Paddock owned the house, Judy estimates he saw the man eight to 10 times.

Judy also recalled that Paddock’s brother would arrive sometimes on a motorcycle and the brothers would ask Judy his thoughts about property values in the neighborhood. The brothers talked of buying the house on the other side of Paddock for their mother.

Paddock talked of being a poker player, once showing Judy’s wife a photo on his phone of him winning $20,000 in a game. Judy said Paddock didn’t elaborate on what types of poker he played. He also said he thought of himself as a real estate “speculator,” Judy said.

In 2015, Paddock told Judy he had decided against buying the house for his mother and then never returned.

The house soon went on the market, and Judy said he never heard from Paddock again.