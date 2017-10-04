Watch live: President Trump delivers remarks in Las Vegas

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
What you need to know:
- The mystery of Stephen Paddock -- gambler, real estate investor, mass killer
- Who were the victims? A special education teacher. An off-duty police officer. 'The best dad.'
- How a Las Vegas concert went from melody to mayhem
- Photos from Las Vegas