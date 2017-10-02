What we know about the suspect

Police said the suspected gunman in Sunday night mass shooting in Las Vegas, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nev., was killed after a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.

“Right now we believe it’s a solo act, a lone wolf attacker,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

Paddock had been in hotel since Sept. 28 and at least 10 rifles were found in the room, authorities said. He had no prior criminal history, they said.

Investigators entered Paddock's home in Mesquite early Monday morning. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.