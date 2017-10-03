Two California women recount their harrowing fight for survival after they were hit in the mass shooting in Las Vegas

Carmen Algeria, who was hit in the knee during the mass shooting, at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

As the shots rang out and bodies began to drop around her, Carmen Alegria, a 41-year-old social worker from Shafter, was certain her time was up.

“We’re going to die here,” she thought to herself. “We’re going to die.”

Just minutes earlier, she and best friend Angelica Soto, of Lost Hills, had made their way closer to the stage to be closer to one of Soto’s favorite country singers, Jason Aldean.

Then what sounded like firecrackers went off. Soto fell to the ground in pain, shot in her left shoulder. Alegria took off the Route 91 Harvest festival shirt she’d bought the day before and pressed it to Soto’s wound.

Seconds later, Alegria was shot in her left knee. She was bleeding badly. The spray of bullets continued. She was terrified.

“The bullets kept flying. They didn’t stop,” Alegria said. “I thought for sure I’d get shot again. It was continuous. I felt like it never stopped.”