Alabama's 'Houdini of death row' once again scheduled for execution

After narrowly avoiding execution seven times, an Alabama inmate dubbed the “Houdini of death row” Thursday prepared for what might be his last appointment with the death chamber.

Unless the U.S. Supreme Court or the Governor of Alabama intervened, convicted murderer Thomas Arthur, 75, was to be strapped to a gurney at the Holman Correctional Facility in the city of Atmore, at 6 p.m. local time and injected with a cocktail of lethal drugs.

Arthur’s scheduled execution comes a week after Alabama’s Republican-dominated House of Representatives approved a bill that would shorten the appeals process for death row inmates.

Supporters argue the bill would spare victims of crime the agony of legal appeals that drag on for decades. Opponents counter it will increase the possibility that Alabama executes an innocent person.

Arthur, who has spent more than 34 years on death row, has long maintained his innocence in the 1982 murder of Troy Wicker. The state maintains that, after embarking on an affair with the victim’s wife, Judy Wicker, he shot her husband in the right eye with a pistol.

After the crime, Wicker told police she was raped by a black man who knocked her unconscious and shot her husband. She later changed her story, testifying that she paid Arthur $10,000 to kill her husband and that he painted his face black and wore a wig when he committed the crime.

On Thursday, just hours before Arthur’s scheduled execution, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied requests from Arthur's defense attorneys to halt the execution.

Arthur’s pro bono legal team had continued to insist their client had been denied access to critical evidence, including a rape kit from Judy Wicker, and a wig worn by Wicker’s killer that they claim could prove Arthur's innocence.

“Neither a fingerprint nor a weapon, nor any other physical evidence connects Thomas Arthur to the murder of Troy Wicker,” his lead attorney, Suhana Han, said in a statement. “If the State executes Mr. Arthur on May 25 as planned, he will die without ever having had a meaningful opportunity to prove his innocence – an outcome that is inexcusable in a civilized society.”

Janette Grantham, executive director of the Victims of Crime and Leniency, an Alabama victim rights organization, said Arthur and his attorneys had no new evidence and were just stalling.

“There is no reason why anyone should be on death row for 34 years,” Grantham said: “He's a Houdini. He has this bag of tricks and he knows how to manipulate the system. All the appeals are just a delay tactic. I've seen and heard it all and he is guilty.”

After going through three separate trials for Wicker’s murder, Arthur has pursued dozens of appeals in state and federal courts. Most recently, he has challenged the drug protocol to be used in his execution, claiming it threatens to violate his rights to be free from cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Last November, the U.S. Supreme Court delayed his execution minutes before he was strapped to the gurney. The court went on to refuse to hear his request for a firing squad rather than lethal injection, letting stand the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision that Arthur had not satisfied the legal standards for challenging his method of execution, specifically the use of the lethal injection sedative, midazolam.

In an 18-page dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Arthur should have been allowed to make his case.

"Like a hangman’s poorly tied noose or a malfunctioning electric chair, midazolam might render our latest method of execution too much for our conscience — and the Constitution — to bear,” Sotomayor wrote. “Condemned prisoners, like Arthur, might find more dignity in an instantaneous death rather than prolonged torture on a medical gurney.”

In the run-up to his scheduled execution, Arthur’s legal team submitted a flurry of petitions before the U.S. Supreme Court, saying there have been recent problems with executions in Alabama and across the nation since the court rejected Arthur's previous challenges.

Arthur’s lawyer cited Alabama’s December execution of Ronald Smith, arguing that the state’s Department of Corrections’ went ahead with the execution even when midazolam did not appear to properly anesthetize him before administering drugs that stopped his heart and lungs

Arthur’s defense team has also asked the U.S. Supreme Court to order that his attorney, one of his designated execution witnesses, have access to a telephone during the execution to contact the courts or co-counsel if the midazolam does not render Arthur unconscious.

At the time of Wicker’s killing, Arthur was on work release from a life sentence for the second-degree murder of his sister in law. He admitted to that crime, saying he only meant to scare her when he shot her in the right eye with a pistol.

“In the early 1990s, Arthur requested the death penalty and near the end of his 1991 trial he insisted he was innocent of the crime, but had not yet been able to prove it because of “inadequate preparation.” A death sentence, he said, would allow him more time and resources to devote to his appeal.

“I am asking you, with as much emphasis as I can, to please give me the death penalty,” he told the court, according to a transcript. “I don’t want to die. Hell. I’m not crazy. I’m not nuts. But giving me life and no parole will destroy my access to getting this thing back to court.”

He did not expect to be put to death, he said back then, noting he expected higher courts to eventually reverse his conviction and death sentence.

“I will not be executed,” Arthur said. “I’m totally positive of that. I wouldn’t dare ask you for it if I thought for a minute that I would be executed.”

Jarvie is a special correspondent.