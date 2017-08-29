'Get out now!' Public warned as Harvey strains Houston's dams and levees

Swollen with days of record rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey, a 70-year-old dam overflowed and a levee leaked Tuesday, sending water coursing into nearby neighborhoods in Houston and a southwestern suburb.

Despite controlled releases by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the water level of Addicks Reservoir in northwest Houston rose past the dam’s gates Tuesday morning for the first time in its history, and the neighboring Barker Reservoir also was at risk of overflow.

In Brazoria County, in the southwestern corner of greater Houston, rainwater began to ooze through a levee and into the Columbia Lakes subdivision, prompting county officials on Twitter to warn residents to “GET OUT NOW!!”

The levee, which is operated by the subdivision, was “temporarily patched” several hours later, County Judge Matt Sebesta said in an interview.

“We’re hoping that it will hold,” said Sebesta, the county’s top government official. “But water will still be very high in that area, so there is a chance it will come over the top of the levy.”

Parts of Brazoria County had been under a mandatory evacuation order since Sunday morning. The rural and suburban county borders the Brazos and San Bernard rivers, both swollen with rain.

By Tuesday afternoon, the San Bernard had risen to more than 14 feet over flood stage, and the Brazos reached nearly 11 feet over flood stage. The last three days of rain had already saturated rivers, roadside ditches and low-lying fields.

“Waters will rise faster,” Sebesta said. “They will accelerate through the flood plain faster. People need to be prepared to go.”

Some neighborhoods of Houston are expected to receive 50 inches of rain during Harvey — as much as the city sees in a typical year.

More than 100 subdivisions across the region are under voluntary evacuation orders, and the number is expected to rise.

Authorities were cautiously watching the Barker Reservoir, adjacent to the Addicks Reservoir, where the water was rising faster than expected. They said water could spill over the Barker Reservoir’s floodgates Tuesday.

Exactly when is unknown because the reservoir’s gauge was flooded overnight, said Jeff Lindner, Harris County’s flood control meteorologist.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began releasing water from the Barker and Addicks facilities Monday in an effort to prevent erosion at the base of the dams. Combined, the two reservoirs were releasing 8,000 cubic feet per second Tuesday.

Before the corps released the water, Col. Lars Zetterstrom, Galveston District commander, defended the action in a prepared statement: “If we don’t begin releasing now, the volume of uncontrolled water around the dams will be higher and have a greater impact on the surrounding communities.”

Some subdivisions will see flooding, Zetterstrom said, but Addicks and Barker should continue to perform “as designed” — preventing the flooding of downtown Houston.

When they were built more than 70 years ago, Addicks and Barker occupied vacant fields far from the city center. But Houston’s sprawl has long since enveloped both structures, surrounding them with suburban neighborhoods.

The twin reservoirs remain dry about 90% of the time and are designed to send runoff and rainwater coursing into the Buffalo Bayou — away from downtown Houston and the Houston Ship Channel. But the sheer amount of rain from Harvey has overwhelmed both structures.

Authorities who oversee Lake Conroe, another reservoir, also had to decide whether to release water. The San Jacinto River Authority had opted not to release water from the lake in advance of Harvey because it could have caused flooding before the storm hit, spokeswoman Rhonda Trow said.

But by Monday, the authority had no choice but to open the floodgates, sending 79,141 cubic feet of water into northern Houston every second.

The Addicks and Barker dams were considered among the world’s longest when they were conceived after disastrous floods in 1929 and 1935.

Built alongside the region’s muddy rivers, the structures were designed mainly for water storage, not flood control. But because Texas is so flat, the reservoirs can’t hold much water, unlike Western structures that are built into deep gorges.

A $75-million effort to replace the aging dam gates is less than 15% complete.

