New storm to bring intermittent showers across L.A. County beginning Monday

A pedestrian enjoys a break in the rain at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro this month.

Los Angeles County can expect to see intermittent showers across the region beginning early Monday and continuing through Wednesday, with the latest winter storm system expected to bring the heaviest rain and threat of flooding along the Central Coast.

The slow-moving storm system began moving into the Central Coast region Saturday night, bringing light rain to Santa Barbara and western San Luis Obispo counties, officials said. The second, more powerful wave of the storm began approaching the coast Sunday, increasing the likelihood of gusty winds, thunderstorms and high surf.

The Central Coast is expected feel the brunt of this storm, according to the National Weather Service. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county foothills and mountain ranges could see 8 to 10 inches of rainfall.

High surf advisories are in effect through Tuesday across all beaches in the region, with waves of up to 20 feet expected in some areas. Strong rip currents are expected with large breaking waves at Morro Bay, Port San Luis and Ventura harbors.

There is also a brief risk of a “weak tornado activity” during this period in San Luis Obispo County, David Gomberg, a weather service meteorologist in Oxnard, said during an online media briefing Sunday afternoon.

In Los Angeles County, rain will be minimal Sunday evening before it picks up early Monday, developing into more intense showers Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Orange County and the Inland Empire will start to feel the storm’s effect Monday.

The greatest threat for coastal flooding — particularly in Malibu and Santa Barbara — will be Tuesday morning, Gomberg said.

“Los Angeles County may not be as favored as far as the overall rain totals and rain intensities as opposed to rain northward. However, we are still very concerned about the impacts” because of previous storms, Gomberg said.

The engine driving the storm system across the central Pacific is the jet stream — high-altitude winds in excess of 200 mph — which is expected to slow as it approaches the coast.

The news is especially worrisome given the soaking that Southern California has received this month, especially in the Santa Monica Mountains and Hollywood Hills. With saturated soils, the prospect of flooding, landslides and mudflows increases.

Once the system has passed, the state will have a few days to wring itself out before the arrival of another possible system next weekend, Gomberg said, this time coming out of the north and potentially colder.

Times staff writer Thomas Curwen contributed to this report.