Texas church damaged by floodwaters rebounds with help from businesses and other houses of worship

The Bible has plenty to say about dangerous waters. Moses and the Israelites fled Egypt through a parted Red Sea. When Jesus' disciples were at sea on a boat, rocked by the winds, Jesus walked to them on the water and told them to take courage.

And then, of course, there was the great flood that washed nearly the whole world away.

The First United Methodist Church in Dickinson, Texas, sits on one of those nearly anonymous business strips you can find in most cities, next to a Wendy's and across the street from a car dealership and a modest community bank. But its history stretches back more than a century, including in 1900 when the original building was destroyed by a hurricane, and then rebuilt.

A little over a week ago, as Hurricane Harvey bore down on Texas, senior pastor Jack Matkin canceled Sunday services, fearing the coming calamity. His assessment was correct. When Harvey arrived in this southeastern Houston suburb of nearly 20,000, the rains fell torrentially and the bayou rose precipitously.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Colbin Holtz, left, and Steven Hanks throw out damaged furniture, doorways and items as volunteers clean up First United Methodist Church. Colbin Holtz, left, and Steven Hanks throw out damaged furniture, doorways and items as volunteers clean up First United Methodist Church. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Floodwaters rushed into the church and poured into the main sanctuary. Several rows of pews were nearly underwater. When the sun finally came out again, the colored light coming through the stained glass shone down on a pool of brown water several feet deep.

When the flooding receded enough, a contingent of staff and congregants visited the church to see what Harvey had wrought, including the church's organist, Bob Simpson, 56.

"It was overwhelming at first," Simpson recalled. A second thought immediately followed: "The first thing you got to do is fix it."

And fix it they did.

For several days, dozens of volunteers from Dickinson and all over Texas went to work, including people Matkin had never seen before. Everything wet had to go.

After closing for the previous Sunday, the building roared to life with the sound of pumps and shop vacs draining the water, saws cutting up ruined pews, hammers knocking through soaked drywall, power screwdrivers to remove swollen interior doors. Files in the bottom drawers of cabinets and desks had to be thrown out.

Other churches sent over food, and so did Chick-Fil-A. Many soaked pews were thrown into a pile out back, while the thick wooden pew ends were stacked for storage in a front room, perhaps for a future art project.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Senior pastor Jack Matkin leads the recovery effort as volunteers ready the main sanctuary space damaged by floodwaters. Senior pastor Jack Matkin leads the recovery effort as volunteers ready the main sanctuary space damaged by floodwaters. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

By Saturday night, with a few volunteers still at work, the building was mostly dry, mostly quiet — and mostly ready. A homemade sign hung out front said, "WORSHIP SUNDAY AT 11."

Pondering how to address the disaster to his congregants Sunday, Matkin, an easygoing and soft-voiced reverent with a wispy white beard, decided to go with the story of Jesus and the blind man. Jesus' disciples asked him who had sinned, the blind man or his family, and Jesus replied that no one had sinned: "This man is this way so the glory of God could be displayed in him," Matkin recounted.

"There's going to be a lot of children asking their parents why this happened," Matkin explained, standing in his church where the floodwaters used to be, the stained glass casting its colorful glow over ripped-out drywall and torn insulation.

"The storm named Harvey, on the outside, is over," Matkin said. "For many of us, there may still be a storm within. And it doesn't have to be that way. That storm within us, we can walk on top of it, or we can sink in it."

Matkin smiled. "So we're going to be OK."

matt.pearce@latimes.com

Matt Pearce is a national reporter for The Times. Follow him on Twitter at @mattdpearce.

More national headlines