Las Vegas airport temporary closed by mass shooting; delays continue

The mass shooting Sunday night on the Las Vegas strip temporarily shut down nearby McCarran Airport.
The airport said flights were diverted to other airports during the police action around the Mandalay Bay hotel.
Just before 1 a.m., the airport said limited operations were beginning again but that passengers should expect delays.
At least 20 people are dead and 100 others are injured in the wake of the shooting at the three-day Route 91 Harvest country music festival opposite the Mandalay Bay hotel and resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
Police reported that one suspect had been taken down and is dead.
“At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters,” police tweeted.
