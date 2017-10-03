As initial shock fades, the Las Vegas massacre revives debate on gun control

With at least 59 killed and more than 525 hurt, the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival has launched another debate over access to guns in the United States.

President Trump, on his way to visit hurricane victims in Puerto Rico before a planned visit to Las Vegas on Wednesday, told reporters in Washington on Tuesday that “we'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by,” not stating whether he would be for or against certain regulations now under debate.

The attack Sunday night was carried out by Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nev., a retiree and a gambling aficionado who killed himself before police reached his vantage point on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Authorities discovered Paddock had at least 23 weapons in his hotel room, mostly rifles that were originally designed for military use but which have become popular among civilians. Paddock had been able to squeeze off a rapid stream of what sounded like fully automatic fire at the defenseless concert-goers at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest festival across the street.

Automatic weapons — which unleash multiple bullets with a single pull of the trigger — are more heavily regulated under U.S. law than semi-automatic guns, which fire one bullet per trigger pull. But they are not banned outright.

At least one of Paddock’s rifles had been modified with a legal “bump stock”-style device that enables the shooter to rapidly fire off rounds without actually converting the rifle to a fully automatic weapon, one federal law enforcement source said.

Other weapons may have been converted to fully automatic fire and were still being examined, the source said.

The shooting generated comments by one of the survivors of the attack, country musician Caleb Keeter, a guitarist for the Josh Abbott Band.

"I've been a proponent of the 2nd Amendment my entire life. Until the events of last night,” Keeter wrote in a message he posted to Twitter.

"Writing my parents and the love of my life a goodbye last night and a living will because I felt like I wasn't going to live through the night was enough for me to realize that this is completely and totally out of hand,” Keeter wrote. “These rounds were powerful enough that my crew guys just standing in close proximity of victim shot by this . . . coward received shrapnel wounds. We need gun control RIGHT. NOW."

The attack also brought a tearful rebuke by late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, whose comedy shows have become increasingly political over the last month as his newborn son’s heart condition prompted him to take a stand on healthcare legislation, just as an attack on his hometown of Las Vegas prompted him to call for gun control Monday night.

He showed photographs of the dozens of Republican senators who have voted against tighter gun-control laws.

Republican leaders “sent their thoughts and their prayers today, which is good,” Kimmel said. “They should be praying. They should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country.”

Richard Winton in Los Angeles and Joseph Tanfani in Washington contributed to this report.

matt.pearce@latimes.com

Matt Pearce is a national reporter for The Times. Follow him on Twitter at @mattdpearce.

