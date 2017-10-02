Videos capture moments of terror as gunfire rings out at end of Las Vegas concert

The three-day Route 91 Harvest country music festival was coming to a close as Jason Aldean was performing on stage Sunday night in Las Vegas when the shooting started.

Concertgoers reported a burst of weapons fire that lasted for at least a half a minute. People sought cover and others ran for the exits. Some witnesses saw victims scattered around the venue.

Chilling videos are emerging of the scene inside a concert across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Mandalay Bay hotel.

“Get down, stay down,” one woman shouted. “Let’s go,” a second voice said. Another wave of gunshots followed soon after.

Seth Bayles, of West Hollywood, said Aldean had been performing for about 20 minutes when he heard shots.

“I thought it was like bottle rockets going off,” Bayles said. “Then we saw people dropping. We saw someone get hit and then we started running.”

Bayles said he was probably 50 feet from the stage when he heard the shots. “We saw people down all over the place.”

Bayles said Aldean was quickly pulled off stage, and soon after, the band was removed as well.

Two men near the casino said they heard a helicopter with a bullhorn yelling “Go! Go! Go!” as the incident unfolded. Others said they saw police and SWAT teams streaming into the Mandalay Bay casino.

Police reported that one suspect is dead and they do not believe there were other gunman at this time.

