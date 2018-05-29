Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign following months of scandal

Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced Tuesday that he will step down from office Friday, abandoning a months-long effort to stay in office as he faced felony criminal charges and threats of impeachment by the state Legislature.
Greitens, a former Navy SEAL and philanthropist who won an outsider bid for the governor's seat in 2016, was once a rising star in the Republican party. Promising to shake up the political establishment in Jefferson City, Greitens caught national attention for firing a machine gun in one of his campaign ads.
But in January, media outlets in St. Louis revealed that a hairdresser, with whom Greitens had had an affair in 2015, had privately accused Greitens of stripping her clothes off and photographing her naked against her will. The woman also testified to state legislators that Greitens had forced her to give him oral sex.
Greitens, who admitted having the affair but denied allegations of sexually attacking the woman, was charged with felony invasion of privacy in St. Louis city circuit court. Greitens also was charged on suspicion of stealing a list of donors from his nonprofit for veterans and using it to solicit donors to his campaign. He denied the charges.
This story will be updated.
Matt Pearce is a national reporter for The Times. Follow him on Twitter at @mattdpearce.