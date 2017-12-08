Roy Moore calls accuser a liar after she admits she added notes to his yearbook inscription

U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama stepped up his attacks Friday on the integrity of a woman who says that he sexually assaulted her when she was a 16-year-old waitress at a restaurant where he often dined when he was a prosecutor in his 30s.

The woman, Beverly Young Nelson, conceded in an ABC News interview that an inscription Moore wrote in her high school yearbook included notes she added under his signature.

“Beverly, he signed your yearbook?” ABC reporter Tom Llamas asked her.

“He did sign it,” she answered.

“And you made some notes underneath,” Llamas said.

“Yes,” she replied.

Moore, whose campaign already had suggested his signature in the yearbook had been forged, said Nelson’s remarks to ABC proved she was lying.

“Let’s count how many national outlets will ignore the fact that she admits to lying,” Moore wrote on Twitter.

A week or two after he signed the yearbook, Nelson alleges, Moore offered her a ride home and she accepted. But instead of driving her there, she says, he parked the car behind the restaurant, groped her breasts, tried to shove her face into his crotch and bruised her neck before she stopped him.

Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones in a special election Tuesday to fill the seat vacated by Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.

»

CAPTION Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said Friday he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because his actions were wrong and he wanted to “set things right.” Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said Friday he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because his actions were wrong and he wanted to “set things right.” CAPTION Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said Friday he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because his actions were wrong and he wanted to “set things right.” Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said Friday he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because his actions were wrong and he wanted to “set things right.” CAPTION Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks on Sept. 17, 2017 at an event in Florence, Ala. Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks on Sept. 17, 2017 at an event in Florence, Ala. CAPTION During testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions could not disclose whether he was recused from an investigation involving Hillary Clinton. During testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions could not disclose whether he was recused from an investigation involving Hillary Clinton. CAPTION testRetired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump's national security advisor, is scheduled to plead guilty Friday morning to a single count of making false statements about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. testRetired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump's national security advisor, is scheduled to plead guilty Friday morning to a single count of making false statements about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. CAPTION At a hearing with the House Judiciary Committee, Sessions said he has not been improperly influenced by the president. At a hearing with the House Judiciary Committee, Sessions said he has not been improperly influenced by the president.

michael.finnegan@latimes.com

Twitter: @finneganLAT