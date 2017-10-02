With gunman dead, Las Vegas police make urgent appeal for suspect's companion and 2 vehicles

The shooter who opened fire Sunday night at a country music concert is dead and he was the lone gunman, Las Vegas authorities said.
Authorities said shooter, who was not named but was identified as a local resident, fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and resort on the Las Vegas Strip. They confronted him there and he was killed.
Still, officials issued an urgent bulletin to the public in search of the following:
Authorities said they are looking for the following vehicles that are associated with the gunman:
Hyundai Tucson | Nevada license plate 114B40
Chrysler Pacifica | Nevada license plate 19D401
Authorities are searching for a female companion believed to have been traveling with the gunman. They said they are eager to interview her.
Marilou Danley | 4 feet, 11 inches and 111 pounds | Asian
"We are interested in talking to her for follow up," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.
Lombardo asked the public to provide his office with any videos of the shooting scene.
