President Trump will head to Houston to meet with survivors of Harvey's floods

President Trump and the First Lady are scheduled to return to Texas on Friday, landing mid-morning at Ellington Field in Houston. Trump is expected to meet with storm survivors, unlike his first trip on Tuesday to relatively unscathed Corpus Christi on Friday.

While communities to the east remain under water, the flooding in Houston has largely receded, giving residents a chance to return home to survey the damages. The city's ubiquitous freeways are mostly clear, and traffic flows again. Electronic signs over the roadways warm that if there's water in your path, "Turn around, don't drown!"

The National Weather Service predicted dry conditions throughout the weekend. It is muggy in Houston, and the late-summer cicadas are singing.

Houston's 39.11 inches of rainfall in August is more than double its previous wettest month, June 2001, when the city got 19.21 inches, according to the Weather Service.

The Houston Astros play their first home game since the storm, returning Saturday for a double header against the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park, less than half a mile from the George R. Brown Convention Center that is housing evacuees. The team announced it would provide 5,000 tickets to each game to volunteers, first responders and evacuees.

Inside Minute Maid Park, the Jumbotron above right field read: “Houston Strong” in blue, orange and white. "Dedicated to all those who lost their lives, property and were affected by the flood," it said.

"Strong" has become the rallying cry of disasters of late. It echoed Boston Strong, the ubiquitous slogan that emerged after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

