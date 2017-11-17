After backlash, Trump orders a freeze on elephant hunting trophy imports

In a surprise move, the Trump administration will suspend its recent decision to allow hunters to bring elephant trophies back to the U.S. from parts of southern Africa, President Trump tweeted Friday night.

The move comes as celebrities, politicians and even some Trump supporters had intensely criticized the administration’s decision earlier this week to re-allow the importation of elephant parts back into the U.S. from Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“Put big game trophy decision on hold until such time as I review all conservation facts,” Trump tweeted. “Under study for years. Will update soon with Secretary Zinke. Thank you!”

This story will be updated.

