A swift fall for Steve Wynn, who spent decades shaping the modern-day Las Vegas Strip

"Unquestionably, women have been underrepresented in executive positions, objectified and mistreated," Green said. "At the same time, there's no question that, for Las Vegas and a lot of other places and attractions, sex sells. We as Las Vegans have long struggled, or avoided struggling, to come to grips with what all this means. I do think and I hope the good that will come out of this is a greater realization of the role women need to play in this industry, in this community — and everywhere."