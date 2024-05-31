13 indie Vegas shops worth leaving the strip for

While many Angelenos escape to Las Vegas for its unmatched nightlife or to take their chances at the slot machines, fewer may realize the city is also a thriving shopping destination. Whether you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind vintage item, a memorable gift for a loved one or some fun home decor, there are many indie shops worth venturing off the Strip for.

Take for instance, Fruition , which was one of the desert town’s first vintage streetwear and luxury shops when it opened in 2005. Located less than a mile from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, its clientele has included celebrities like M.I.A., Kid Cudi and Kanye West . (This location is currently under construction and is open by appointment only, but you can check out the Green Valley location, which opened in September.) Or newcomer Fergusons Downtown , a formerly abandoned lot that turned into a thriving shopping and entertainment center featuring local artisans, including one store owner who’s just 16 years old. And though some of the shops I frequented while growing up in Vegas are no longer around — I still miss streetwear destinations KNYEW and Stussy — you can get your fashion fix at places like On the Arm and Waves Las Vegas .

Here are 13 great shops to check out. And don’t worry, most of them are just a few miles from the Strip, so you won’t have to trek too far from your hotel.