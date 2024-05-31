13 indie Vegas shops worth leaving the strip for
While many Angelenos escape to Las Vegas for its unmatched nightlife or to take their chances at the slot machines, fewer may realize the city is also a thriving shopping destination. Whether you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind vintage item, a memorable gift for a loved one or some fun home decor, there are many indie shops worth venturing off the Strip for.
Take for instance, Fruition, which was one of the desert town’s first vintage streetwear and luxury shops when it opened in 2005. Located less than a mile from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, its clientele has included celebrities like M.I.A., Kid Cudi and Kanye West. (This location is currently under construction and is open by appointment only, but you can check out the Green Valley location, which opened in September.) Or newcomer Fergusons Downtown, a formerly abandoned lot that turned into a thriving shopping and entertainment center featuring local artisans, including one store owner who’s just 16 years old. And though some of the shops I frequented while growing up in Vegas are no longer around — I still miss streetwear destinations KNYEW and Stussy — you can get your fashion fix at places like On the Arm and Waves Las Vegas.
Here are 13 great shops to check out. And don’t worry, most of them are just a few miles from the Strip, so you won’t have to trek too far from your hotel.
Pretty Done
Last year, Rellah opened a whimsical bricks-and-mortar store. Fans can make an appointment online to shop a stacked collection of original paintings and fun goods, including clothing (T-shirts, pants, sweaters, windbreakers, jackets and hats), mugs, drink coasters, rugs, tote bags and dog bowls . (You will receive the address to Pretty Done once you make an appointment.) Rellah also sells repurposed, vintage neon light signs and acrylic mirrors of various designs, including a Jordan 1 sneaker, a giraffe and a pair of lips. (I bought a neon sign that says “club” in bright blue letters.) Bring in a photo of your dog and Rellah can make you a customized art piece.
Pretty Done studios also hosts classes, where you can learn to paint like Rellah or showcase your own style on a canvas, skateboard, bear figurine or even disco ball. The class is free — just pay for the items you paint. If you want to continue working on your art skills at home, you can purchase some of Rellah’s custom markers and paints, which range from $40 to $70. The workshops are perfect for a date night, friend hang or a solo adventure when you want to tap into your creativity and inner child.
Tofu Tees
Fast-forward to today and Norwood, now 16, owns a physical store with the same name. It’s located at the blossoming Fergusons Downtown center, a lively space with a bar, coffee shop and an array of shops by local makers, housed in the former Fergusons Motel.
Stepping inside the jovial shop triggers an immediate dopamine rush. There are pastel-colored paintings of emojis on the walls, a turf-like rug filled with brightly colored flowers and dancing disco balls. You’ll find T-shirts and bags with sayings like “Racism is trash,” “Social issues are not trends,” “Self-care isn’t scary” (with an illustration of an adorable ghost) and Norwood’s signature phrase, “Why Are Peepl So Sensitiv?” Also on the shelves: vintage clothes, Squishmallows, candles with sayings like “Black Lives Still Matter” and “Smells Like Reproductive Rights,” stickers, pins, handmade hair clips and jewelry.
Near the front of the store, there’s a kids’ book section as well as Japanese treats like Hello Panda cookies and Pocky. In the refrigerator, which has the words “Expired Tofu” painted on the front, Norwood houses discounted items and mystery boxes. (I smiled when I saw the 2017 article I wrote about her framed inside the shop.) Each time you make a purchase, you’ll receive a free token to play the claw machine, which is filled with mini Squishmallows.
On most days, Norwood’s mom, Tiarre, is holding down the shop, so if you’re hoping to meet the impressive artist on a weekday, you’ll have to wait until she gets out of school — or visit on a weekend. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.
Speakeasy Candle Co.
Located about 10 miles from the Strip at UnCommons, the luxury candle store has a delightful surprise: Behind a wall, there’s a bar and workshop area where owner Alisha Alexander hosts candle-making classes, paired with cocktails.
Candle scents include Old-Fashioned, Gin and Tonic, Rosé, Hemingway Daiquiri, Blood Orange Margarita, Bee’s Knees, Haute Toddy and Vegas Sidecar (my favorite, with notes of smoked cognac, chocolate bitters and clove). All of the candles are plant-based, made with soy- and coconut-based waxes, which burn longer than synthetic wax candles, Alexander says. She uses high-quality essential oils to make them.
The candles come in multiple sizes, including a 7-ounce paint can ($30), a 3.5-ounce travel-size tin ($20), a 7-ounce gold tin ($32) and an 11-ounce glass container ($52) that’s refillable for half-price. Speakeasy Candle Co. also sells gift sets as well as a signature matchbox and a wick trimmer and candle snuffer set.
Open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; noon to 7 p.m. on Friday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Mike's Recovery
Buckham, who worked in the spa industry and has been studying aromatherapy for 30 years, makes everything that’s sold at the shop, including body scrubs, massage and body oils, mineral soaks, cleaning solutions, skincare products (his bestselling product is a facial cleanser) and balms. Near the front of the store is a table with essential oil blends and a card that describes the benefits of each. For example, there’s one called Rest (petitgrain, frankincense and clary sage), which is perfect for when you’re in need of a hug. Maggie’s Blend (blood orange, geranium and star anise) is great for boosting your mood, while Mike’s Blend (rosewood, cardamom and tangerine) can help you concentrate when you’re feeling disconnected. Buckham, who has an effortless calming energy and a memorable accent, encourages customers to take their time and smell each one. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
A few steps away from Mike’s Recovery is another shop that’s meant to make you feel better, Krystal Kartel, which specializes in crystals, jewelry and other metaphysical products. On Wednesdays, the shop offers oracle readings.
Akin Cooperative
The lifestyle shop, decked with desert landscape decor such as plants and wooden cactus sculptures, carries products from about 50 artisans and brands, a majority of which are based in Nevada. You’ll find natural soap that almost looks like artwork from Darla’s Soap, refillable candles from Akouo, CBD prerolls from Alchemy Within and quirky earrings from Wuve Jewelry. There’s also an array of clothing, throw pillows, haircare products and charming plant holders. It’s the perfect place to purchase a gift for someone — and find something cute for yourself as well. The best part, though, is that you can sip on natural wine or beer at an in-store bar while you shop. Akin Cooperative hosts tastings inside the store, which you can learn more about on its Instagram page.
Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Antique Alley Mall
On a recent visit, I spotted several ashtrays and shot glasses from historic — and now extinct — Vegas hotels, Beanie Babies, vintage lamps from the mid-1900s and signed photographs of celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen. One fun standout: a $9,500 item called “Zechariah the Zebra on Stand,” which somehow looks exactly like it sounds. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Feature
Nearly 15 years later, my personal style has certainly evolved (thank goodness) and so has Feature’s collection and stores. With brands like Comme des Garçons Play, Casablanca, Fear of God and Bathing Ape, Feature has become the go-to stop for locals, tourists and celebrities alike. In addition to the flagship store in Chinatown, there’s a second location at the Wynn resort, along with a shop in Scottsdale, Ariz., and another in Calabasas.
Inside the Vegas Chinatown location, there’s a turf wall panel with a red neon sign that reads “Feature” near the entrance. As you walk to your left, you’ll see the iconic sneaker tunnel, illuminated with bright lights that almost make the shoes look like artwork. Continue walking until you reach a broader shopping area, which has kids’ streetwear clothing, a wall of sunglasses and other accessories, and more racks of high-end men’s apparel. Then make your way up the stairs, where you’ll find even more clothing. On a recent visit, I even spotted a few Los Angeles-based brands, including Bueno and Little Africa.
The Writer’s Block
When you walk inside, you’ll see a huge birdcage that houses the register, where you can order coffee, smoothies, tea and pastries. Continue strolling until you see a sign that welcomes you to the bookstore and artificial bird sanctuary, which is adorned with street lights, artificial plants, rainbow kites and an array of birds, including parrots, bluebirds and owls — all of which makes you feel like you’ve been plopped into a storybook. As you look through the bookshelves, you’ll also see ”autobirdographies,” which tell you the fictional names of some of the birds and what their lifestyles are like. Several birdhouses line the walls and there’s a sign that reads “Declaration of Artificial Bird Adoption” near the register. I came across a real-life animal, a bunny named the Baron, in the young-adult section.
The Writer’s Block has a wide collection of books — nature (of course), true crime, contemporary nonfiction, fantasy, fiction, history and more. The shop also runs a young writer’s workshop for students ages 5 to 18.
Waves Las Vegas
Waves, which is located near the Arts District, sells brands like Supreme, Polo, Carhartt, Yeezy, Nike and Jordan, along with graphic T-shirts from the 1980s. The vast shop, which features a wall with vinyl record covers near the entrance, also has a rack with affordable pieces including basketball jerseys and T-shirts. There’s also an illuminated wall with sneakers and a glass case filled with repurposed Gucci key chains, wallets and lighters. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The Honeypot
The Honeypot, one of the largest crystal and rock shops in the city, specializes in crystals, jewelry, metaphysical products, tarot cards, books and more. Among the diverse collection of crystals are ocean jasper, strawberry quartz, rhodonite and pyrite, each featuring a card that explains its benefits. Near the front of the shop, there’s an enormous smoky quartz crystal on a stand, which weighs roughly 1,500 pounds and costs $20,000. You can also find plants, jewelry and books on witchcraft and spirituality here.
If you leave a review and follow the Honeypot’s social media page, you can spin a wheel to receive a free item — perhaps a dreamcatcher, a candle or 25% off.
Fresa’s Skate Shop
Amanda Quintanilla, known to her family and friends as Fresa, opened the shop in 2022 in the downtown Arts District to give locals access to roller skates and equipment. Fresa’s carries a wide selection of wheels, ranging from inline skates to derby skates and quad skates. There’s also a small skateboard section, along with merchandise such as high socks in various designs and colors and brightly colored shoestrings. Skaters can find everything they need for upkeep as well, including elbow and knee pads, helmets and wheels.
On the left side of Fresa’s, there’s a skate ramp — roller skaters and skateboarders can actually ride it for $15 per hour. The shop also rents skates ($25 per hour), which you can ride inside or outside.
Open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Mama Sage
Just a short walk away from Mama Sage is KRP Boutique, which sells flashy clothing and accessories, including a purse that looks like thread, a bedazzled bag that looks like a bustier top and a silver clutch that looks like a human butt. The boutique also makes custom T-shirts on certain days of the week.
Mama Sage is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Retro Cowgirl
By the register, there are mini rubber duckies that you can customize by picking the color of the bandanna wrapped around its neck and a cowboy hat, then place it on your car dashboard. Outside the store is a rack filled with even more clothes, including patterned dresses and bustier tops.
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.