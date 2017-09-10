NATION

The Florida Keys are bracing for a catastrophic direct hit around daybreak Sunday, when the eye is expected to pass over the spindly islands.

Here's what we know:

    Storm surge reported in Key West, tornado warning issued for Fort Lauderdale area

    A re-strengthened Hurricane Irma is continuing to move toward the western Florida Keys.

    The hurricane regained Category 4 status late Saturday with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph. It was centered about 55 miles southeast of Key West, Fla., as of 4 a.m. local time on Sunday.

    The National Hurricane Center said the Miami Executive Airport had measured a sustained wind speed of 46 mph with a gust of up to 61 mph.

    A storm surge had begun to affect Key West by about 4 a.m., with the National Weather Service reporting the water level had risen 2 feet above normal.

    Further north, a tornado warning was issued for a swath of cities along Florida's coast, the weather service said. That was in effect until 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

    Tens of thousands in Florida were huddled in shelters as the hurricane threatened to make a catastrophic hit on the state within hours.

