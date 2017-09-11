Frustrated Florida Keys residents wait for permission to return to evacuated homes

Warren Stincer waits at a checkpoint along Route 1, the only road going in and out of the Florida Keys on Monday.

There is no gas at the RaceTrac gas station along Route 1 here, and the mini-market is shut down. The site is like a lot of other anonymous roadway establishments, featuring some palm trees, shrubbery and patches of grass across the road from a flooded thicket.

But the unremarkable petrol stop has become a terminus for stranded residents seeking to go back to their homes in the Florida Keys, as well as for dozens of journalists keen to survey the damage there in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Florida authorities on Monday were stopping all southbound traffic here, a 20-minute drive or so from Key Largo. There is no other roadway south.

Frustration was mounting among those who want to go back home after obeying a mandatory evacuation order declared as Irma headed for Florida.

A dozen or so inhabitants of the Keys waited at the gas station, below a sweltering Florida sun, a day after the powerful stormed moved on. Joining them were a half dozen or so TV satellite trucks and other media vehicles.

“I’ve got a house full of food and water waiting for me back home, but they won’t let me through,” said Warren Stincer, a boat captain and carpenter from Key Largo who evacuated his home last week.

“I’m sorry I ever agreed to evacuate. Now I’m stuck here with no food and no water. My home is just 20 minutes down the road and I know the road is clear. I’m very disappointed with our officials.”

He had heard that his home wasn’t damaged in the storm.

“My house is fine, my boat is fine, the road is fine — everything’s OK,” said Stincer. “They just won’t let me back in.”

Joe Sanchez, spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, told reporters gathered here that the road would remain closed to all but emergency crews until authorities determined that it was safe.

Units of the Florida National Guard and other agencies have been dispatched to the Keys for the cleanup. Pickups ferrying bulldozers and other heavy equipment were being allowed through the police checkpoint.

“It’s a question of safety,” said Sanchez, addressing a gaggle of disappointed journalists. “There is debris in the roads. There is flooding. It’s just not safe yet.”

That was no consolation for Stincer and other residents of the Keys, including Odalis Padron, who was waiting on a grassy knoll at the edge of the gas station with her pet poodle, Taini. A tree and a rain umbrella provided some shade from the sweltering sun.

“People tell me the road is good, I don’t know why they won’t let us in,” said Padron, of Key West, expressing the general sense of frustration. “All we want to do is go home.”