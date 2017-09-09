A port in a storm: Price Choice Foodmarket staying open as long as possible in downtown Miami

Biscayne Boulevard, the main drag running through downtown Miami, was desolate. Only a few police cars could be seen here and there, particularly at the entrance to the city's port.

There was, however, a lone grocery store that remained open, and it buzzed with activity from last-minute shoppers.

Price Choice Foodmarket, a block from Biscayne Boulevard and normally open 24 hours, had a sign out front that read, "We Simply Never Close."

But on Saturday, the store's general manager, Tony Medina, said he would lock the doors around 1 p.m.

"I believe we are the only store open downtown now," said Medina, 66. "You can see our customers who stayed are getting whatever they can, but we'll be closing for obvious reasons."

Medina said the store ran out of bread and water Friday, and only a few gallons of milk remained.

The grocery has a generator and will reopen as soon as possible following the storm, he said.

"I'm just worried about the flooding," he said. "Everyone is going to suffer, no matter where you are. And the drainage system here, in downtown, cannot hold all the water that's coming."