Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys this morning, inundating the storied low-lying islands and propelling a vanguard of rains, winds and floods over a far larger swath of Florida.
Here's what we know:
- The Category 4 storm is now on a havoc-filled trajectory up Florida’s Gulf Coast
- It made landfall on the Keys at 9 a.m., with top sustained winds of 130 mph
- An estimated 800,000 are without power in Florida; nearly 6.5 million people have been told to evacuate
- Tornado warnings were issued for several South Florida counties, including populous Miami-Dade and Broward, and some inland counties in central Florida, as far north as Polk County.
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
Almost impossible to stand upright in Miami
|Patrick J. McDonnell
The wind is intensifying Sunday morning in downtown Miami to the point that it is impossible to stand upright.
Rain is pelting the street in waves, branches are breaking from trees and flying in the air.
One good thing: The wind is so intense that it's immediately clearing rain from the streets and propelling it onto sidewalks and into drains -- its howl so strong that it's almost impossible to hear anything else.
The force of the wind seems to be coming from all directions.
The outlines of people hunkered down in hotels or apartments can be seen staring through shuttered windows, in some instances filming with their mobile phones.
It seems to be getting darker out as the storm picks up pace. Streets are of course abandoned. Police and stranded civilians have gathered inside dimly lit lobbies of the few hotels open.