Almost impossible to stand upright in Miami

The wind is intensifying Sunday morning in downtown Miami to the point that it is impossible to stand upright.

Rain is pelting the street in waves, branches are breaking from trees and flying in the air.

One good thing: The wind is so intense that it's immediately clearing rain from the streets and propelling it onto sidewalks and into drains -- its howl so strong that it's almost impossible to hear anything else.

The force of the wind seems to be coming from all directions.

The outlines of people hunkered down in hotels or apartments can be seen staring through shuttered windows, in some instances filming with their mobile phones.

It seems to be getting darker out as the storm picks up pace. Streets are of course abandoned. Police and stranded civilians have gathered inside dimly lit lobbies of the few hotels open.